A MAN HAS been arrested after €123,720 worth of cocaine and cannabis was seized in Co Wicklow.

At around 7am this morning, gardaí attached to the Wicklow and Arklow Detective Units searched a residence in Arklow and two premises in Aughrim.

They were supported by the Regional Armed Support Unit, the Garda Dog Unit, the Wicklow Divisional Search Team and Digital First Responders.

During the course of the searches, cocaine with an estimated street value of €108,720 and cannabis with an estimated street value of €15,000 were discovered and seized.

The drugs will be forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland (FSI) for analysis.

A total of €2,260 in cash, four luxury brand watches, a number of electronic devices and drugs paraphernalia were also seized in the course of the operation.

A man in his 40s was arrested at the scene for an offence contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977.

He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a garda station in the Eastern Region.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.

The searches were conducted as part of Operation Tara, which aims to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks.