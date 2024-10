A MAN HAS been arrested after cocaine worth over €2.5 million was seized by Revenue officers at Rosslare Europort in Co Wexford.

The drugs were discovered as a result of risk profiling, when a freight unit that had disembarked a ferry from Dunkirk, France was stopped and searched.

The 36kgs of suspected cocaine is worth almost €2,530,000, according to Revenue.

The arrested man, aged in his 50s, is currently detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda station in Co Wexford.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.