Man arrested as crossbow, handgun and pepper spray seized during Garda search in Drogheda

A CROSSBOW, a handgun and pepper spray were among items seized during a Garda operation in Drogheda this morning.

The search operation was carried out in the Highlands area as part of an intelligence led operation against serious criminal activity in the Drogheda District.

During the course of the search, a handgun, ammunition, an assortment of offences including a crossbow, pepper spray, €4,000 in cash and cheques and a small quantity of controlled substances were seized.

One man in his 30s has been arrested in connection with the investigation.

He is detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 30 Offences Against the State Act 1939.

Investigations are ongoing.