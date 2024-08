GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 50s this morning as a result of investigations into the robbery of a business premises in Loughlinstown on 27 July.

At approximately 4:30pm, a man entered the Dublin business premises on Loughlinstown Drive and threatened staff with a knife, a Garda spokesperson said.

Advertisement

He stole a sum of cash from the premises and left the scene on a bicycle.

No injuries were reported at the time of the incident.

The man is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 2984, at a Garda station in the Dublin Metropolitan Region.

Investigations remain ongoing.