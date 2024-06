A MAN HAS been arrested for an alleged stalking offence following a complaint made by a female politician in the west of the country.

The man, aged in his 20s, is currently detained at a garda station in the north western region.

He has been arrested for an alleged stalking offence contrary to the Non-Fatal Offences Against the Person Act.

A garda spokesperson said that this is an “ongoing criminal investigation” and as a result, there is no further information available at this time.

