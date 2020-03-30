Man arrested after Garda injured and another man stabbed in overnight assault in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after another man was stabbed and a Garda was injured during an incident in Dublin in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2.30am, gardaí were called to St Vincent’s Street West in Inchichore where a 25-year-old man had been stabbed.

While the injured man was lying on the ground, the suspect (aged 24) tried to assault the man again.

A Garda member intervened and sustained a laceration to his head.

The injured man and Garda were both taken to St James’ Hospital for treatment. The injured man remains at the hospital and the Garda has since been released.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene. He is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Kilmainham Garda Station.