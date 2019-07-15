Man (30s) arrested after heroin worth estimated €700k seized in Dublin

A MAN HAS been arrested after heroin worth an estimated €700,000 (pending analysis) was seized in Dublin.

The drugs were seized as part of an ongoing investigation into the sale and distribution of illegal drugs in west Tallaght.

The discovery was made when members of the district’s detective unit searched a house during a planned operation yesterday evening.

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene. He was detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at Tallaght Garda Station for questioning.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Tallaght District Court later this morning to face charges in connection with the case.