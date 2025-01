GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in his 30s following searches carried out today as part of an investigation into organised crime in Limerick city.

The searches – which were conducted at a number of residences in the city – formed part of an operation targeting an “Organised Crime Group” suspected of being involved in commercial and domestic burglaries and the theft of high value vehicles, a garda spokesperson said.

The value of property stolen from victims by this organised crime group over the past 12 months is believed to be “substantial”.

During the searches, gardaí arrested a man and seized suspected cannabis with an approximate value of €6,500, along with a sum of cash.

The drugs seized are now subject to analysis by Forensic Science Ireland.

The operation was led by the Garda Clare/Tipperary Division supported by members from Galway and Limerick, the regional Armed Support Unit as well as the Garda Dog Unit.

The man arrested in connection with the searches is currently detained at a Garda station in Clare.