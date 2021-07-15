Man arrested over armed robbery at Lordship Credit Union in 2013

Forensic Gardaí at Lordship Credit Union following the incident in 2013.

A MAN HAS been arrested and charged in connection with an armed robbery at a credit union in Dundalk in 2013 during which a garda was shot dead.

Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was killed during the incident at the Lordship Credit Union in January 2013.

The man, who in his 30s, will appear before Dundalk District Court today.

Last October, Aaron Brady, of Crossmaglen in Co Armagh, was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Detective Garda Donohoe.

Brady was also sentenced to 14 years for armed robbery at the Lordship Credit Union.