Dublin: 9 °C Monday 25 March, 2019
Seventh man arrested over Strokestown eviction incident

The events in December followed the repossession of a property by private security personnel days earlier.

By Órla Ryan Monday 25 Mar 2019, 11:44 AM
23 minutes ago 755 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4559410
Screengrab of footage from the incident
Image: The Democrat
Screengrab of footage from the incident
Screengrab of footage from the incident
Image: The Democrat

A MAN IN his 50s has been arrested as part of an investigation into a number of incidents which took place on a farm in Co Roscommon in December.

The man is currently being detained at Castlerea Garda station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939.

He is the seventh person arrested as part of the investigation into the incidents which took place at a farm in Falsk, Strokestown, on 16 December 2018. Two men have been charged to date.

The events in December followed the repossession of a property by private security personnel days earlier.

There were scuffles with the family who lived in the house and among a group of people who were present to support them. 

During a subsequent incident at the property, eight people were injured, three of whom required hospital treatment, while vehicles were set on fire and a dog that was seriously injured had to be put down.

The eviction led to a number of protests and the issue was raised in the Dáil. Gardaí said investigations are ongoing.

Comments are closed due to ongoing legal proceedings. 

