GARDAÍ HAVE ARRESTED a man in connection with a knifepoint robbery at a filling station in Dublin on Monday.

A masked man, allegedly brandishing a knife, entered the petrol station in Ballybrack Village in Dublin at 5.30pm on Monday afternoon. He allegedly threatened staff and took a sum of cash before fleeing the scene.

Gardaí leading an investigation into the incident have today arrested a male in the Shankill area of Dublin in connection with the event. Investigations remain ongoing at this time.

Detectives from Shankill garda station have detained a man in the Dublin region under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984. He can be kept in custody for up to 24 hours.

