Thursday 5 May 2022
Man (20s) arrested in relation to series of robberies in Finglas

The incidents occurred on the Finglas Road shortly before 8am yesterday.

By Jane Moore Thursday 5 May 2022, 9:34 AM
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson
Image: Shutterstock/Dirk Hudson

A MAN HAS been arrested in relation to a series of robberies that occurred in the Finglas area of Dublin yesterday.

Gardaí were alerted after a man armed with a knife entered a supermarket on Finglas Road shortly before 8am.

It’s understood he threatened a number of staff members at knife point before making off with a quantity of cigarettes.

Moments later, a mobile phone was taken from staff member working at a nearby filling station after he was threatened by a man armed with a knife.

A number of local Garda units quickly responded to both incidents and a man armed with a knife was arrested as he attempted to leave the filling station.

The man, aged in his 20s, was taken to Finglas Garda Station where he is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984. He can be held for up to 24 hours.

“Following the arrest, further incidents involving a man armed with a knife were reported in the area. These included the hijacking of bicycle and attempted robberies at a café and convenience store,” a garda spokesperson said.

“A knife, a number of mobile phones, cash and a bicycle have been recovered by investigating Gardaí.”

All of the scenes have been forensically examined by Garda scenes of crime officers.

Investigations are ongoing. 

