A MAN HAS been arrested following a burglary of jewellery worth more than €100,000 from a Dublin premises in the early hours of this morning.

At approximately 2:45am this morning, gardaí responded to a report of a burglary at a retail premises on Clarendon Street, Dublin 2. The premises had been damaged and jewellery had been stolen.

Gardaí said that a description of a suspect was obtained through CCTV footage and circulated to other garda members in the area.

Within an hour, gardaí on patrol near St Stephen’s Green saw a person matching the description and he was apprehended and arrested.

Gardaí preserved a site next to where the man was arrested for the purpose of conducting a search. The stolen jewellery was recovered.

The man, aged in his 40s, is currently detained at a garda station in Dublin in connection with this incident.

Investigations are ongoing.