A WOMAN REMAINS in serious condition in hospital after gardaí and emergency services responded to reports of an assault in Clonshaugh, Dublin, in the early hours of this morning.

Gardaí in Coolock are investigating all the circumstances in relation to a serious assault at a domestic residence in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17, a spokesperson has said.

Advertisement

Shortly after 00.25am, Gardaí and Emergency Services responded to reports of an assault at a residential property in Clonshaugh, Dublin 17.

A woman (30s) was found with serious injuries and removed from the scene to Beaumont Hospital where she remains in a serious condition.

In a follow up search a man (40s) was arrested this morning and is currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984 at a Garda station in North Dublin.

Investigations are ongoing.