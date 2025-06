A MAN WAS seriously assaulted in Dublin City centre this afternoon.

The assault occurred at approximately 4:30pm in the area of Rosie Hackett Bridge, Eden Quay, gardaí said in a statement.

The injured man has been brought to the Mater Misericordiae Hospital for treatment. The scene is currently preserved for technical examination.

A man in his 30s was subsequently arrested.

He is currently being detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at a Garda Station in the Dublin City area.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

“Any person who may have been in the vicinity of Rosie Hackett Bridge, Eden Quay, Dublin 1, this afternoon, Monday 2nd June 2025, between 4pm and 5pm is asked to come forward.

“Gardaí are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who may have information about any of these incidents or any mobile phone footage recorded at the relevant locations.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Store Street Garda Station on (01) 666 8000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Investigations are ongoing.