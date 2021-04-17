Man (20s) assaulted by group of males in Longford Town last night

GARDAÍ ARE APPEALING for witnesses after a man (20s) was assaulted in Longford Town last night.

The assault happened at approximately 8:30 last night outside a house in Glebe View, Longford Town.

The man sustained a number of lacerations to his legs and was brought to Midlands Regional Hospital, Mullingar to be treated for his injuries, which are not life-threatening.

It’s believed that the man was assaulted by a number of males, who are believed to have left the area in a blue 05 Citroen C5.

The car was found burnt out between Ballycloghan and Moydow a short time later.

Gardaí are also interested in the location of a gold-coloured Nissan Almera that was last seen in the Moydow area.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have information regarding this incident, particularly to those who were in the Glebe View area of Longford Town between 7pm and 9pm, to come forward.

Gardaí also wish to speak with anyone who was in the Keel Moydow area between 7pm and 10pm, who may have seen either the Citroen C5 or the Nissan Almera. Gardaí also want any camera or dashcam footage from the area at the time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Longford Garda Station on 043 335 0571, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.