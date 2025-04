A MAN HAS APPEARED before court charged with assaulting two gardaí with a shovel while also inflicting bites in a town car park leaving both gardaí hospitalised.

The man was brought before Judge John Cheatle at a special sitting of Wexford District Court on Saturday evening where the court heard details of the harrowing incident.

The accused man, said Prosecuting Sgt. Victor Isdell was brought into court handcuffed given his violent nature. Led into court by three gardaí, the accused, tall and lean, had to be led forcefully to the side of the courtroom, one garda holding his arms and head, where he sat during the hearing.

52-year-old Stephen Kelly, of no fixed abode, faced two separate charges of assault on both Garda Brian Burns and Garda Paul Hughes, causing both harm, at Wellington Place Car Park, Redmond Square, Wexford town, on April 19, 2025, Contrary to Section 19(1) of the Criminal Justice (Public Order) Act 1994.

Prosecuting Sgt. Isdell told the court that at 00:20am on 19 April gardaí responded to reports of a male acting suspiciously and allegedly swinging a shovel at Redmond Square, Wexford town.

On arrival at the scene, gardaí located the male in Wellington Place Car Park with a shovel beside him

They said Sgt. Isdell approached the male to ascertain his details and spoke with him in respect of the shovel in his possession when the male became aggressive towards them, stating he was returning home to England the next day. He starting pushing both gardaí at the same time.

Sgt. Isdell further stated the male became extremely volatile towards the Gardaí, with both gardaí suffering a prolonged assault, requiring the assistance of additional gardaí to affect an arrest.

Both Garda Shauna Clince and Garda Richard Walsh attended the scene to assist in the arrest of the accused who violently resisted arrest. Both members during the course of the incident received numerous injuries.

Sgt. Isdell said Garda Hughes sustained punches to the head and body was bitten on the arm and wrist, while the accused was also swinging the shovel, also receiving a bite to the left hand which broke the skin.

Garda Burns, said Sgt. Isdell received punche to the head and face from the accused while he was also bitten on the hand which broke the skin.

Sgt. Isdell also said that both Gardaí had to attend Wexford General Hospital where they required medical attention.

Solicitor for the accused, Ms Marie Murphy, made an application for bail.

Sgt. Isdell said gardaí were objecting to bail.

‘The accused was caught red handed and in possession of an offensive weapon (a large shovel) and attacked both gardaí. He said the accused, who is not known in the area, but known to Carlow gardaí, is also a flight risk. When asked for an address he made ‘no comment’. He had to be brought to court handcuffed because of his violent nature, added Sgt. Isdell.

Ms Murphy said the accused had agreed to sign on daily at a garda station, provide an address.

Sgt. Isdell said it would not change their objections to bail.

Judge Cheatle said that given the serious nature of the case he would remand the accused in custody, with consent to bail, to appear via video link at Wexford District Court, on 24 April.

The accused was led from the court, still handcuffed, by two gardaí to the waiting garda van.