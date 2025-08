A MAN HAS been charged as part of the investigation into the murder of 34-year-old Mark Carroll last year and is due to appear before a judge in Dublin this evening.

Mr Carroll was fatally assaulted at a residence in Finglas in Dublin on 9 June 2024.

Earlier this year, an inquest determined that he had been stabbed, causing his death. Last year, a suspect was believed to have fled the country to the UK.

A man, aged in his 30s, was charged at a Garda Station in the Dublin area today, after he was arrested yesterday.

He is due to appear before a special sitting of the Dublin District Court later this evening.