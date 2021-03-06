Body of man discovered on Moore Street in Dublin

THE BODY OF a man has been discovered on Moore Street in Dublin.
The man, whose age is unknown, was found shortly before 8.30am this morning. It’s understood he was a rough sleeper.
His body remains at the scene and a Garda examination is underway.
A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation.
Investigations are ongoing.
