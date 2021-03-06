#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 6 March 2021
Body of man discovered on Moore Street in Dublin

It’s understood he was a rough sleeper.

By Hayley Halpin Saturday 6 Mar 2021, 11:25 AM
Moore Street, Dublin
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie
Moore Street, Dublin
Moore Street, Dublin
Image: Leon Farrell via RollingNews.ie

THE BODY OF a man has been discovered on Moore Street in Dublin. 

The man, whose age is unknown, was found shortly before 8.30am this morning. It’s understood he was a rough sleeper.

His body remains at the scene and a Garda examination is underway. 

A post-mortem examination will be carried out at a later date, the results of which will determine the course of the investigation. 

Investigations are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

