Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstance' in Tallaght

A MAN’S BODY has been found in an “unexplained cirumstance” in Dublin.
Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Tallaght this evening.
“Shortly after 5:30pm, Gardaí attended a residential property where the body of a man in his 40s was discovered,”
The scene is currently sealed off to allow the Garda Technical Bureau to carry out a forensic examination.
