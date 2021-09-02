Man's body discovered in 'unexplained circumstance' in Tallaght

A MAN’S BODY has been found in an “unexplained cirumstance” in Dublin.

Gardaí are investigating the discovery of a man’s body at a property in Tallaght this evening.

“Shortly after 5:30pm, Gardaí attended a residential property where the body of a man in his 40s was discovered,”

The scene is currently sealed off to allow the Garda Technical Bureau to carry out a forensic examination.