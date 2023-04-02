Burglar caught 'red-handed' at house in Killiney denied bail

A 40-YEAR-OLD man allegedly caught red-handed during a burglary at a house in Killiney, south Dublin, has been denied bail.

Christopher Connors, of Walnut Grove, Wexford, appeared before Judge Patricia McNamara at the weekend sitting of Dublin District Court.

He was charged with burglary at Watson Avenue, in Killiney

Garda Steven Carton objected to bail, saying Gardaí responded to a report of an intruder entering the property by a side gate at about 4 pm on Friday.

He was found in an upstairs front bedroom.

The defence said the house was being renovated, and a skip was outside.

Connors had been drunk at the time, and his uncle had died in recent days.

The Garda did not accept there was a skip but agreed there was work being carried at the property. However, the owners still lived there, and although they were not present at the time, the intruder would not have known that nobody was there when he entered.

The Garda agreed that the man was caught red-handed.

Counsel submitted that Connors would obey bail conditions and stay out of Dublin except for court appearances.

The judge refused bail and remanded him in custody to appear again next week. He has yet to indicate a plea.

Legal aid was granted.