A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of around €380,000 worth of tablets, cocaine, heroin and cannabis in Dublin yesterday.

The intelligence-led operation by gardaí attached to the Serious Crime Drugs Unit took place at a residential property in Ballyfermot, Dublin 10.

The monetary value is still subject to analysis, a spokesperson for gardaí said yesterday.

A man in his 30s was arrested yesterday and has since been charged.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Court of Justice this morning.

Investigations are ongoing, the garda spokesperson added.