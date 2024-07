A MAN IS due before court later this morning after being charged in connection to the seizure of 49.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis at Dublin Airport yesterday.

The cannabis, with an estimated value of €990,000, was discovered in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight originating from Thailand.

Advertisement

The seizure was the result of risk profiling by Revenue officers and carried out with the assistance of detector dog Jack.

Detector dog Jack. Revenue Revenue

A man in his 30s was arrested at Dublin Airport following the seizure and will this morning appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.