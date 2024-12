A MAN HAS been charged after a Garda vehicle was rammed in the early hours of this morning.

At around 2am, uniformed Gardaí on patrol at Ballykelly, Co Louth, observed a car travelling at speed towards Carrickmacross, Co Monaghan.

The vehicle drove at the marked patrol car and gardaí had to take evasive action to avoid being deliberately struck.

A marked Armed Support Unit vehicle on patrol in the area joined the pursuit and was deliberately collided with in Inniskeen, Co Monaghan.

The pursuit continued through a number of townlands to Kilmurray, Culloville, on the border with Co Armagh, where the car deliberately collided with the ASU vehicle again.

The driver then lost control of the vehicle, which came to a stop, and two men in their 20s were arrested.

A third fled on foot.

A search of the car resulted in the seizure of cash and a quantity of drugs.

One man has since been charged and is due to appear before Monaghan District Court on 13 January, 2025.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

No injuries were reported and all gardaí involved are receiving support from colleagues and other Organisation Supports if required.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this incident to come forward.

Anyone who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, from the areas from Ballykelly, Co Louth to Ednamo, Inniskeen, Co Monaghan and to Kilmurray, Culloville, between 1.50am to 2.30am, are asked to make this footage available.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Castleblayney Garda Station on 042 9747900 Garda Station on 01 666 9000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.