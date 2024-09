A MAN HAS been charged after gardaí seized a gold bullion, suspected cocaine, and cash following a search operation in Dublin.

Gardaí carried out a two-day search operation on Friday and Saturday of residential and business premises in the Dublin region.

In the course of these searches, gardaí attached to the Dublin Crime Response Team seized a €1.4 million gold bullion, €460,000 in cash, and €210,000 in suspected cocaine, which has been sent for further analysis.

The Criminal Assets Bureau also provided support in the operation.

A man in his 50s was arrested following the seizure and has since been charged.

He is expected to appear before a sitting of Blanchardstown District Court tomorrow morning and a garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.