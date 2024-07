A MAN HAS been charged over the seizure of cocaine worth €3 million in Dublin.

The drugs were seized during a search operation in the Clondalkin area on Tuesday. The search was carried out by gardaí attached to the Serious Crime South in Clondalkin and Ballyfermot.

A man, aged in his 30s, was arrested in connection with the seizure on Wednesday. He has since been charged.

He is due to appear before Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

Gardaí also arrested a woman (30s) in connection with the seizures. She was detained pursuant to Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at a Garda station in the Dublin area.

She was subsequently charged and is due to appear before the courts at a later date.