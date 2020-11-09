#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 12°C Monday 9 November 2020
Man (20s) charged with armed robbery of service station in Dublin

The incident happened in the Tyrconnell Road area on 30 October.

By Stephen McDermott Monday 9 Nov 2020, 10:28 PM
58 minutes ago 5,992 Views No Comments
Tyrconnell Road (file photo)
Image: Google Streetview
Tyrconnell Road (file photo)
Tyrconnell Road (file photo)
Image: Google Streetview

A MAN IN his 20s has been charged with the armed robbery of a service station in Inchicore last month.

The incident happened in the Tyrconnell Road area at around 9am on Friday 30 October, when a man armed with firearm, entered the service station and demanded cash.

The man subsequently left the scene on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Gardaí today arrested a male suspect, who was detained at Kilmainham Garda Station under Section 30 of the Offences Against the State Act 1939. A firearm, believed to be an imitation weapon, was also seized and sent for analysis.

The man has now been charged in relation to the robbery and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning.

Comments have been closed for legal reasons.

