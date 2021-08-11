#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 11 August 2021
Advertisement

Man charged with attempted murder following Limerick shooting told gardaí 'someone else did it'

Paul Coffey, 44, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbitt at Limerick District Court today.

By David Raleigh Wednesday 11 Aug 2021, 2:42 PM
1 hour ago 3,886 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5520291
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie
Image: Laura Hutton via RollingNews.ie

A MAN CHARGED today with the attempted murder of a man who was shot and wounded in Limerick told gardaí last night that he “didn’t do it”, a court has heard. 

Paul Coffey, 44, with an address at Lord Edward Street, Limerick City, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbitt at Limerick District Court, charged with the attempted murder arising out of a shooting in Limerick in June last year.

Gardaí told the court, that in reply to the charge, Coffey said: “I didn’t do it, someone else did it, it wasn’t me.”

Coffey faces a single charge, that on 11 June 2020, at Long Pavement, Watch House Cross, Limerick, he did attempt to murder a man identified on court charge documents as Alan Murphy.

The injured party was found bleeding in a car two kilometers away from where the alleged shooting occurred, at Castle Street, close to King John’s Castle. 

Garda Dave Barry, Mayorstone Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that he arrested Coffey at 7.15pm Lord Edward Street, Limerick, yesterday, Tuesday, 10 August. 

Garda Barry said he then conveyed Coffey to Henry Street Garda Station where he charged him under caution. 

Coffey did not speak during the brief hearing. 

Judge Gabbitt explained the court did not have jurisdiction to deal with bail, which would only be dealt by the High Court, should the accused seek to make such an application. 

Sergeant Jamie Walsh, Roxboro Road Garda Station, prosecuting, told the court the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) had directed Coffey face “trial on indictment”. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Coffey was granted free legal aid and assigned the services of defence solicitor Turlough Herbert.

Herbert said he had “no questions” for gardaí or the court.

Judge Gabbitt remanded Coffey in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link from Limerick Prison on 18 August, for further directions from the State.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.

About the author:

About the author
David Raleigh

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie