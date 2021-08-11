Man charged with attempted murder following Limerick shooting told gardaí 'someone else did it'

A MAN CHARGED today with the attempted murder of a man who was shot and wounded in Limerick told gardaí last night that he “didn’t do it”, a court has heard.

Paul Coffey, 44, with an address at Lord Edward Street, Limerick City, appeared before Judge Alec Gabbitt at Limerick District Court, charged with the attempted murder arising out of a shooting in Limerick in June last year.

Gardaí told the court, that in reply to the charge, Coffey said: “I didn’t do it, someone else did it, it wasn’t me.”

Coffey faces a single charge, that on 11 June 2020, at Long Pavement, Watch House Cross, Limerick, he did attempt to murder a man identified on court charge documents as Alan Murphy.

The injured party was found bleeding in a car two kilometers away from where the alleged shooting occurred, at Castle Street, close to King John’s Castle.

Garda Dave Barry, Mayorstone Garda Station, Limerick, gave evidence that he arrested Coffey at 7.15pm Lord Edward Street, Limerick, yesterday, Tuesday, 10 August.

Garda Barry said he then conveyed Coffey to Henry Street Garda Station where he charged him under caution.

Coffey did not speak during the brief hearing.

Judge Gabbitt explained the court did not have jurisdiction to deal with bail, which would only be dealt by the High Court, should the accused seek to make such an application.

Sergeant Jamie Walsh, Roxboro Road Garda Station, prosecuting, told the court the Director of Public prosecutions (DPP) had directed Coffey face “trial on indictment”.

Coffey was granted free legal aid and assigned the services of defence solicitor Turlough Herbert.

Herbert said he had “no questions” for gardaí or the court.

Judge Gabbitt remanded Coffey in custody to appear before Limerick District Court via video-link from Limerick Prison on 18 August, for further directions from the State.

Comments are closed as legal proceedings are ongoing.