Man to appear in court over cannabis and cash seizure in Dublin

A MAN HAS been charged in relation to the seizure of cash and cocaine in Dublin.

The man, 20s, was arrested by gardaí on Friday evening in Hollystown, Dublin 15.

His arrest came as gardaí seized €40,000 of cannabis and €65,750 in cash from a vehicle and a house in the Hollystown area.

The man was detained at Store Street Garda Station and is still in garda custody. Investigations are ongoing.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice tomorrow morning at 10.30am.