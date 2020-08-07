This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 21 °C Friday 7 August, 2020
Man due in court following seizure of €115,900 worth of suspected cannabis

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

By Hayley Halpin Friday 7 Aug 2020, 1:22 PM
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images
Image: Brian Lawless via PA Images

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man and seized €115,900 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Limerick.

As part of a joint Garda and Customs operation, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and officers from Revenue’s Custom Service carried out a search at a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick on Wednesday.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €22,000 worth of cannabis herb.

As part of the operation gardaí searched a car that was parked in the locality which resulted in the seizure of €93,900 worth of cannabis products.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Loughrea District Court this afternoon at 2.30pm.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.

