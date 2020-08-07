Man due in court following seizure of €115,900 worth of suspected cannabis

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man and seized €115,900 worth of suspected cannabis in Co Limerick.

As part of a joint Garda and Customs operation, gardaí from the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit and officers from Revenue’s Custom Service carried out a search at a house in Castleconnell, Co Limerick on Wednesday.

During the course of the search gardaí seized €22,000 worth of cannabis herb.

As part of the operation gardaí searched a car that was parked in the locality which resulted in the seizure of €93,900 worth of cannabis products.

A man, aged in his 20s, was arrested at the scene and detained at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) 1996.

He has since been charged and is due to appear before Loughrea District Court this afternoon at 2.30pm.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

All of the suspected drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.