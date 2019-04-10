This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Man charged and due in court over two assaults in Co Tipperary

Both victims received minor injuries.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 10 Apr 2019, 9:04 PM
Image: Niall Carson
Image: Niall Carson

A MAN IN his 30s has been charged in connection with two assaults in Clonmel, Co Tipperary last Wednesday. 

In the first incident, a man in his 20s was assaulted by a man at Wilderness Grove, Clonmel.

In a second incident, a woman in her 20s was assaulted by a man at Western Road.

Neither victim was seriously injured.
 
The alleged attacker left the scene in a silver hatchback car.

Gardaí investigating the two assaults last week arrested a man in his 30s. 

A man in his 30s is now due to appear before Cashel District Court tomorrow morning charged in connection with the two assaults. 

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Clonmel Garda Station on 052 6177640.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged

Hayley Halpin
