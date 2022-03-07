#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 4°C Monday 7 March 2022
Advertisement

Man charged in connection with 'corrosive fluid' attack in Cork granted bail

John Paul Carey is charged with assault causing harm to Francis Costello at a house on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane last Friday night.

By Olivia Kelleher Monday 7 Mar 2022, 8:17 AM
22 minutes ago 1,513 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5703141
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

A 34-YEAR-old man has been granted bail after he was charged in connection with a “corrosive fluid” attack at a house in Ballyphehane in Cork city last Friday night.

John Paul Carey of Dunmanus Crescent in Knocknaheeny Cork city is charged with assault causing harm to Francis Costello at a house on Connolly Road in Ballyphehane on the southside of Cork city on Friday.

The charge is contrary to Section 2 of the Non Fatal Offences Against the Person Act, 1997.

Investigating gardaí told Cork District Court that Costello incurred serious injuries and may lose an eye after he was attacked in his home.

Detective Garda Maurice O’Connor gave evidence of the arrest, charge and caution of Carey, who works on a building site.

He said that Carey made no reply when the charge was put to him under caution at the Bridewell Garda Station in Cork city yesterday evening at 6.42pm.

O’Connor objected to bail arising out of the serious nature of charge. He said that it was an indictable offence which carried a maximum five year prison sentence.

He told Judge John King that Costello opened his door at 8.22pm on Friday and was met by a man who threw a suspected corrosive fluid in his direction. Two of his brothers were in the house at the time. The court heard that one of the brothers also incurred serious injuries in the incident at the house and and is danger of losing his sight.

O’Connor stated that the attack had caused “devastation to him (Francis) and his brother.”

Defence solicitor, Eddie Burke, said that his client was in gainful employment as a machine driver servicing workmen on a building site. He added that his client was making 600 or 700 euro a week and asked that he be remanded on bail in the case.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Judge King granted bail in the case with stringent conditions attached. Carey was warned that he was to have no contact indirect or direct with the alleged injured party, his immediate family or any witnesses.

He is also to stay in the north side of the city except for when he is in Maryborough Hill in Rochestown on Cork’s southside for work.

Carey has to obey a curfew from 9pm to 6am daily. He has to sign on three times a week at Gurranabraher Garda Station on the northside of the city. He also has to be contactable to gardaí on his phone 24 hours a day.

Judge King warned Carey that he was also forbidden from contacting the alleged injured party, his family or witnesses on social media.

Carey was remanded on bail on his own bond of €700 until 12 May next at Cork District Court for DPP directions.

About the author:

About the author
Olivia Kelleher

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie