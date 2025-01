A MAN IS due in court tomorrow morning charged in connection with a fatal collision in Co Armagh.

Father and son Peter Devlin (63) and Loughlin Devlin (28) died in the crash, which took place on 27 December outside the village of Killylea.

Advertisement

Four others, including a baby, were taken to hospital for medical treatment. One woman remains in a critical condition.

In a statement this evening, the PSNI said a man (32) has been charged with two counts of causing death by dangerous driving, and one count of causing grievous bodily injury by dangerous driving.

He is due to appear before a court in Newry tomorrow morning.