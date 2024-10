A MAN IN his 30s has been charged as gardaí continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in his late 50s following an incident in Ballina, Co Mayo, on Wednesday night.

Shortly after 11.45pm on Wednesday, gardaí were alerted to an incident at a residential property on Tone Street in Ballina.

Advertisement

The deceased was found inside an apartment with serious injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man in his 30s will appear before Castlebar District Court this afternoon.

Yesterday, gardaí released a man in his 20s without charge.