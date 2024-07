A MAN IS due before court this morning following the seizure of €300,000 worth of cannabis at Dublin Airport.

Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s yesterday following a seizure by Revenue officers of 15 kilograms of herbal cannabis, valued at €300,000.

The seizure at Dublin Airport yesterday was made as a result of risk profiling and with the assistance of detector dog Jack.

File image of detector dog Jack:

The cannabis was discovered concealed in vacuum-packed packages within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked from a flight originating from Thailand.

The man in his 30s who was arrested was detained overnight at a Dublin Garda Station.

He has since been charged and will appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin this morning.

A garda spokesperson said investigations are ongoing.