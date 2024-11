A MAN IS due to be charged this morning following a the death of a teenager boy in a hit-and-run over the weekend.

According to gardaí, Kedagh Moore (16) was struck by a vehicle just after midnight on Sunday morning, and died from his injuries. Gardaí said that the driver failed to remain at the scene.

The incident happened in Blackwood, near Robertstown, Co Kildare. Kedagh was brought to Naas General Hospital where he was pronounced dead. A man was later arrested.

That man (aged in his 40s) will today be charged in connection with the incident. He is due to appear before Athy District Court this morning at 10:30am.

Tributes

Tributes have been paid to Kedagh, who was a football player and student at Scoil Mhuire Community School in Clane.

In a statement on its Facebook page, Clane United Football Club paid tribute to Kedagh:

“Clane United is in shock and mourning today following the tragic loss of our Under 17 player Kedagh Moore in the most terrible circumstances,” the club said.

“The loss of such a terrific young man has left the club with a heartache that is felt by all our members.

“Our condolences, thoughts and prayers are extended to all the Moore family as they come to terms with this shocking loss. To Kedagh’s coaches and teammates the club stands ready to help you through your grieving.”

Numerous people have signed an online book of condolences.