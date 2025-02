A MAN WHO was arrested in connection with the death of a woman in her 80s in Co Cork has been charged.

The woman, who was named locally as Stella Nnadi, died after what gardaí believe was a serious assault in a domestic incident at her home in Carrigaline on Sunday.

While Ms Nnadi did not initially require medical assistance, she subsequently became unwell. She was transported to Cork University Hospital on Tuesday, where she was later pronounced dead.

A man in his 30s was arrested by gardaí in connection with Ms Nnadi’s death. He has subsequently been charged.

He is due to appear before Cork District Court this morning.

A garda spokesperson said that investigations into the matter are ongoing.