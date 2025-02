A MAN WHO was arrested following an armed robbery in the Ballymun area on Sunday has been charged.

Shortly before 2.30pm on Sunday, gardaí responded to reports of a robbery at a retail premises on Marewood Crescent, Ballymun.

A man entered the store brandishing a knife, threatened staff and removed property before leaving on foot.

In a follow-up operation in the Sandyhill Gardens area, involving local uniformed and armed gardaí from Ballymun Station and supported by the Armed Support Unit, a man in his 30s was arrested.

A garda spokesperson said that the man was arrested “in connection with this incident and a number of similar robberies in recent days”.

“Less than lethal force options were deployed by gardaí in the arrest of the individual,” the spokesperson added.

Less-than-lethal tactics include the use of 40mm direct impact munitions, tasers and OC Spray (pepper spray).

The man has since been charged and is expected to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later this morning.