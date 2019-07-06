This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Saturday 6 July, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Man (20s) appears before court in relation to EU-wide cyber fraud investigation

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin yesterday and will remain in custody until 12 July.

By Conor McCrave Saturday 6 Jul 2019, 1:22 PM
27 minutes ago 1,619 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4713408
Equipment seized during searches in Dublin on Wednesday.
Image: Garda Press Office
Equipment seized during searches in Dublin on Wednesday.
Equipment seized during searches in Dublin on Wednesday.
Image: Garda Press Office

A MAN ARRESTED by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) during an EU-wide cyber fraud investigation into an organised crime group has been charged and remains in custody.

The charge relates to an investigation by the GNECB, in conjunction with Europol and Eurojust, into a crime group involved in cyber based frauds, including bogus online sales and accommodation frauds.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and detained at Coolock garda station. 

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin yesterday and will remain in custody until 12 July, a garda spokesperson said.

It pertains to an investigation in which people throughout the EU are duped into purchasing goods online but no goods are delivered.

The money involved is then laundered through bank accounts set up in Ireland under false names, and the amount laundered through these accounts is thought to be in excess of €1.5 million.

GNECB conducted three searches in the Dublin area on Wednesday, where false passports, details of false bank accounts, equipment, including phones and laminators, and cash, were seized. 

As part of this ongoing investigation previous arrests were made in Ireland and Finland.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie