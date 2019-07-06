Man (20s) appears before court in relation to EU-wide cyber fraud investigation

A MAN ARRESTED by the Garda National Economic Crime Bureau (GNECB) during an EU-wide cyber fraud investigation into an organised crime group has been charged and remains in custody.

The charge relates to an investigation by the GNECB, in conjunction with Europol and Eurojust, into a crime group involved in cyber based frauds, including bogus online sales and accommodation frauds.

A man in his 20s was arrested on Wednesday under section 72 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 and detained at Coolock garda station.

He appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Dublin yesterday and will remain in custody until 12 July, a garda spokesperson said.

It pertains to an investigation in which people throughout the EU are duped into purchasing goods online but no goods are delivered.

The money involved is then laundered through bank accounts set up in Ireland under false names, and the amount laundered through these accounts is thought to be in excess of €1.5 million.

GNECB conducted three searches in the Dublin area on Wednesday, where false passports, details of false bank accounts, equipment, including phones and laminators, and cash, were seized.

As part of this ongoing investigation previous arrests were made in Ireland and Finland.