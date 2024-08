GARDAÍ IN BLANCHARDSTOWN carrying out an investigation into alleged child cruelty and unlawful medical practices have made an arrest.

The man was arrested on Tuesday and he has since been charged with an offence contrary to the Medical Practitioners Act 2007.

It’s understood that the investigation relates to unlawful medical practices relating to infant males.

He is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice later today.

A garda spokesperson said no further comment can be made in the incident as the matter is now before the courts.