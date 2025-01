A MAN IS due in court tonight charged in connection with the death of a man in Co Wexford on New Year’s Eve.

The 58-year-old man died in the incident on Tuesday, 31 December in New Ross.

Following a postmortem examination, gardaí commenced a murder investigation.

One man (30s) is due before a special sitting of Wexford District Court tonight, charged in connection with the incident.

A second man arrested was released without charge.