Saturday 13 May 2023
Eimer McAuley Demonstrators and counter-demonstrators in Dublin yesterday.
# Sandwith Street
Man charged by gardaí following rival demonstrations in Dublin yesterday
Gardaí said the man will appear before Dublin District Court later this month.
3.4k
0
1 hour ago

A MAN HAS been charged following a tense standoff yesterday between anti-immigration protesters and those demonstrating to voice their support for refugees.

Rival protests were held in the Sandwith Street area of Dublin 2, where a number of tents had been pitched in the area in recent weeks.

The tents were pitched following the difficulties in sourcing accommodation for asylum seekers and international protection applicants entering the country. The area is close to the International Protection Office on Mount Street in the city centre.

The camp has been targeted in recent days by anti-migrant groups. On Thursday, a number of clashes occurred between the two sides.

Large crowds gathered for a protest yesterday targeting those camping in the area. They were met by a counter protests, with both sides being kept apart by gardaí.

Following the protests, footage of several men dissembling a makeshift shelter at roughly 10.45 pm has been shared widely online, as has footage of tents and furniture on fire.

In a statement this morning, gardaí said a man had been arrested following the protests.

“Gardaí attended following reports of a protest / demonstration involving two groups of people in the Sandwith Street area of Dublin 2,” a garda spokesperson said.

“Gardaí engaged with those present and one male (30s) was later arrested under the Public Order Act.

“He has since been charged to appear before Dublin District Court later this month.

As the groups involved dispersed some furniture and wooden pallets were set alight in a nearby lane way. No one was injured.

 With reporting from Eimer McAuley and Mairead Maguire

Author
Cormac Fitzgerald
