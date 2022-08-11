Man due in court charged in connection with death of Sean McCarthy

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
A MAN ARRESTED in connection with the discovery of the body of Sean McCarthy in Drumcondra last weekend has been charged.
The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice this morning.
Sean McCarthy (28) was found dead at an apartment on Achill Road in Drumcondra on Saturday evening.
Ballymun gardaí are continuing to investigate all circumstances surrounding the man’s death.
An official garda missing persons appeal had been issued for McCarthy last week.
An incident room has been set up at Ballymun Garda Station and a murder investigation has begun under a senior investigating officer, gardaí said earlier this week.
