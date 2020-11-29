#Open journalism No news is bad news

Man charged after three deaths in South Dublin last month

The man, 30s, is due to appear before the Dún Laoghaire District Court tomorrow morning.

By Lauren Boland Sunday 29 Nov 2020, 6:11 PM
Image: Shutterstock/abd
Image: Shutterstock/abd

A MAN HAS been charged in connection with three deaths that occurred last month in South County Dublin.

The man, aged in his 30s, is due to appear before the Dún Laoghaire District Court tomorrow morning.

A statement from An Garda Síochána said that the male in his 30s has been “arrested in connection with three deaths which occurred in a domestic dwelling in South County Dublin in October”.

Gardaí said he has been “charged in relation to these deaths and will appear before Dún Laoghaire District Court on the morning of Monday, 30th November, 2020″.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

