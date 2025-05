A MAN WAS remanded in continuing custody today after indicating he was willing to plead guilty to a charge of dangerous driving causing the death of a young mother, last year.

The accused, Danny O’Donoghue, (42), Lower Main Street, Rathkeale, appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday.

Mr O’Donoghue is accused of dangerous driving causing the death of 21-year old Marguerita O’Rourke, née Sheridan, of Roches Row, Rathkeale, on 21 December 2024, and with causing criminal damage to a set of gates at the same location on the same date.

The court heard that Mr O’Donoghue is also charged with threatening to kill or cause serious harm to a Patrick Sheridan; producing a machete during the course of making the alleged threat to Mr Sheridan; and causing criminal damage to Mr Sheridan’s van, all on the same date, in Rathkeale.

Marguerita O’Rourke née Sheridan, had given birth to her first child four weeks prior to her death, after she sustained serious injuries at Bank Place, Rathkeale.

Mr O’Donoghue’s solicitor, Michael O’Donnell, told the court that Mr O’Donoghue had previously indicated he was “prepared to offer a signed plea to dangerous driving causing death, and that is still his position”.

Mr O’Donnell said Mr O’Donoghue was “awaiting a Book of Evidence” in respect of the other charges, indicating the accused was planning on contesting these charges.

Mr O’Donoghue has not sought bail and has been held on remand in custody since his arrest last December.

Prosecuting Sergeant, Denis Waters, Roxboro Road garda station, applied for, and was granted a four-week adjournment, by consent.

Judge Aine Clancy also granted the State a time-extension on the service of a Book of Evidence should one be required.

The judge remanded Mr O’Donoghue in continuing custody to appear before Limerick District Court, via video-link, for further directions in the case, on 10 June.

Ms O’Rourke née Sheridan and her husband, Denis, celebrated the birth of their first child together, a son, last November.

Thousands of people attended a candle lit vigil on Christmas Eve last and a funeral mass for the deceased, which was held at St Mary’s Church, Rathkeale.

Paying an online tribute to his late daughter, John Sheridan, described Ms O’Rourke née Sheridan as “a true legend” who loved “horses”.

The deceased’s brother Freddy Sheridan started: “It’s never going to be the same without you, Maggie, but you left us a very special boy, I know his mama should be here with him, but unfortunately life didn’t go that way…Rest in Peace Marguerita, I can’t believe I had to say it, love you my sister.”

The State Pathologist, Dr Sally Anne Collis, performed a post mortem on Ms O’Rourke nee Sheridan’s body, however Gardai did not release the results of the autopsy for operational reasons.