A BOOK OF evidence has been served on a man accused of the manslaughter of his 82-year-old grandmother in Carrigaline, Co Cork.

Brian Nnamdi Ogbo (38) of Garrydhu Drive, Kilmoney Road, Carrigaline appeared before Cork District Court today by video link.

Mr Nnamdi Ogbo is charged unlawfully killing Stella Ejiatu Nnamdi on 25 February 2025 at Garrydhu Drive, Kilmoney Road, contrary to common law.

Sgt Gearóid Davis confirmed service of the book of evidence. He applied to have the case sent forward for trial at the next sessions of Cork Circuit Criminal Court in October.

“There is one count before the court of manslaughter. DPP directions are for trial on indictment at Cork Circuit Criminal Court. The DPP also consents to a plea of guilty being entered by the accused, should that arise.”

The book of evidence was served on solicitor Eugene Murphy who was representing the accused. He applied for free legal aid for his client who is unemployed and has “serious difficulties with his mental health.”

Judge Mary Dorgan told Mr Nnamdi Ogbo of the necessity to provide the state with details of any witness he might call if relying on an alibi defence. Free legal aid was granted to facilitate the appointment of a barrister and senior counsel at the circuit court.

The accused was remanded in custody to appear before Cork Circuit Criminal Court in the next sessions which get underway on 28 October next. A psychiatric report will be prepared in the interim.

Meanwhile, Mr Nnamdi Ogbo was initially charged with assault causing harm. However, the charge was subsequently withdrawn and a new charge of manslaughter was brought against him earlier this month.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was previously given in the case by Det Garda Tom Delaney.

In previously objecting to bail in the case, Det Garda Delaney said that Mr Nnamdi Ogbo allegedly dragged his grandmother down the stairs by the head. He stated that Mr Nnamdi Ogbo was “caught red handed” and “corroborated the facts alleged” during a garda interview.

Det Garda Delaney also indicated that Mr Nnamdi Ogbo was a flight risk.

“He came to Ireland to seek international protection but there is no record of visa or travel documents.”

He stated that the accused was without ties to the jurisdiction. He also spoke of the gravity of the alleged offence.

“An 82-year-old woman was dragged down the stairs. (Ihe course of the interview) he said he could do something like this again. There is a significant risk to family members.”

He said that the accused was previously diagnosed with schizophrenia. Mr Nnamdi Ogbo told the court that he had never been in trouble in his life and came in to this country legally.

A post mortem examination was carried out on Stella Ejiatu Nnamdi at Cork University Hospital by State Pathologist Dr Heidi Okkers. The results were not released for operational reasons. The deceased lady was a Nigerian national who lived with her daughter in Carrigaline.