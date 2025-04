A MAN HAS appeared in court in Midleton, Co Cork charged with the murder of a 31-year-old man who died following an incident in Youghal on Monday night.

Reece Keogh (29) was charged with the murder of Daniel ‘Dano’ O’Sullivan, contrary to Common Law, on 14 April last at Tynan’s Bar on North Main Street in Youghal. Mr Keogh also lives on North Main Street.

Mr O’Sullivan was taken to to Cork University Hospital on Monday night with serious suspected stab wounds. He was subsequently pronounced dead.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given in court this morning by Det Garda John O’Donovan. The court heard that Mr Keogh replied “not guilty” when the charge was put to him under caution at 3.25am today at Midleton Garda Station. He had been arrested for the purpose of charge at 3.06am.

Defence solicitor Joe Cuddigan asked that his client, whom he described as a “vulnerable person,” receive appropriate medical attention in prison. Judge Miriam Walsh directed that Mr Keogh be given all the necessary psychiatric assistance whilst in custody.

Mr Cuddigan applied for and was granted free legal aid for his client who is in receipt of long-term social welfare. An application for bail cannot be made at district court level when the charge is one of murder. An application for bail can be made in the High Court.

Advertisement

Judge Walsh remanded Mr Keogh in custody to appear before Fermoy District Court on 23 April. He will appear by video link on that occasion.

Mr Keogh, who was wearing a brown top and a grey tracksuit, was not required to speak during the short hearing. Judge Walsh accepted jurisdiction in the case.

Meanwhile, gardaí and and emergency services were alerted to an assault at a pub on North Main Street in Youghal, Co Cork at around 9.50pm on Monday.

Mr O’Sullivan was a native of Mallow in Co Cork. He was living in Youghal at the time of his death but had also resided in Waterford and Cork city.

Investigations are ongoing. The scene where the attack occurred has been forensically examined.

The results of the postmortem have not been released for operational reasons. However, the investigation was upgraded to murder.

A Senior Investigating Officer has been appointed to lead the investigation and an incident room has been established at Midleton Garda Station. A Family Liaison Officer will be assigned to support the family of the deceased.