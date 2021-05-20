#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Thursday 20 May 2021
Advertisement

Man charged in relation to serious assault of woman on Dublin's Dame Street

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the assault.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Thursday 20 May 2021, 8:11 AM
15 minutes ago 2,062 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5442339

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in relation to the serious assault of a woman that occurred on Dame Street in Dublin City last month.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the assault, which occurred in the early hours of 25 April

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday and is being detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Today at 10.30am, the man was charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 3.

Comments are closed as the case is due before the courts.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Gráinne Ní Aodha
grainne@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie