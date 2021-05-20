Man charged in relation to serious assault of woman on Dublin's Dame Street

GARDAÍ HAVE CHARGED a man in relation to the serious assault of a woman that occurred on Dame Street in Dublin City last month.

The woman, aged in her 30s, was taken to hospital with serious injuries after the assault, which occurred in the early hours of 25 April.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested on Tuesday and is being detained at Pearse Street Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984.

Today at 10.30am, the man was charged in relation to this investigation and is due to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, Court 3.

