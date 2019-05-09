This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Thursday 9 May, 2019
Man (42) pleads guilty to attempting to poison his co-worker

The alleged offence occurred at a data management company at Springhill, Carrigtwohill.

By Olivia Kelleher Thursday 9 May 2019, 6:05 AM
Image: Google Maps
Image: Google Maps

A 42-YEAR-OLD MAN has pleaded guilty to attempting to poison a co-worker at their workplace in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Thomas Lynch of Lisgoold East, Leamlara, Midleton, Co Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Court charged with the attempting poisoning of Eoin Sheehan on 23 May 2018.

The alleged offence occurred at Iron Mountain data management company at Springhill, Carrigtwohill.

It is the State case that Lynch tried to administer or cause to be taken by Sheehan a substance which he knew to be capable of interfering substantially with his body functions. No evidence was given in the case.

Counsel for the defence, Tim O’Leary SC said that a psychological report would be of assistance to the court in relation to sentencing.

He told Judge Brian O’Callaghan that the psychological report would give an insight in to the behaviour of his client.

He also requested that the case be adjourned until the next term of the circuit court.

Judge O’Callaghan directed that a victim impact statement be prepared in the case. Lynch was remanded on bail until his sentencing hearing on 28 June.

