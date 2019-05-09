Man (42) pleads guilty to attempting to poison his co-worker

A 42-YEAR-OLD MAN has pleaded guilty to attempting to poison a co-worker at their workplace in Carrigtwohill, Co Cork.

Thomas Lynch of Lisgoold East, Leamlara, Midleton, Co Cork appeared before Cork Circuit Court charged with the attempting poisoning of Eoin Sheehan on 23 May 2018.

The alleged offence occurred at Iron Mountain data management company at Springhill, Carrigtwohill.

It is the State case that Lynch tried to administer or cause to be taken by Sheehan a substance which he knew to be capable of interfering substantially with his body functions. No evidence was given in the case.

Counsel for the defence, Tim O’Leary SC said that a psychological report would be of assistance to the court in relation to sentencing.

He told Judge Brian O’Callaghan that the psychological report would give an insight in to the behaviour of his client.

He also requested that the case be adjourned until the next term of the circuit court.

Judge O’Callaghan directed that a victim impact statement be prepared in the case. Lynch was remanded on bail until his sentencing hearing on 28 June.