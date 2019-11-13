Man (29) due in court over seizure of estimated €1.4 million worth of cocaine

A 29-YEAR-OLD man is due in court this morning charged over the seizure of an estimated €1.4 million worth of cocaine in Drogheda.

On Monday, gardaí in Drogheda intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate.

Following a search of the vehicle, packages containing white powder, believed to be cocaine, were recovered.

In total, 20kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million was recovered.

One man aged 29 was arrested at the scene. He was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

As part of an intelligence-led operation under Operation Stratus, follow-up searches were conducted on Monday night in Drogheda.

On foot of these searches, gardaí seized around €25,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis).

A 29-year-old man is now due before a sitting in Dundalk District Court this morning charged following the seizure of the cocaine.

Comments are closed as a person has been charged.