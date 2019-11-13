This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Man (29) due in court over seizure of estimated €1.4 million worth of cocaine

The man is due before a sitting in Dundalk District Court this morning.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 13 Nov 2019, 7:47 AM
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images
Image: Niall Carson via PA Images

A 29-YEAR-OLD man is due in court this morning charged over the seizure of an estimated €1.4 million worth of cocaine in Drogheda. 

On Monday, gardaí in Drogheda intercepted a vehicle at the Donore Road Industrial Estate.

Following a search of the vehicle, packages containing white powder, believed to be cocaine, were recovered. 

In total, 20kg of cocaine with an estimated street value of €1.4 million was recovered. 

One man aged 29 was arrested at the scene. He was detained at Drogheda Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996. 

As part of an intelligence-led operation under Operation Stratus, follow-up searches were conducted on Monday night in Drogheda. 

On foot of these searches, gardaí seized around €25,000 worth of cannabis (pending analysis). 

A 29-year-old man is now due before a sitting in Dundalk District Court this morning charged following the seizure of the cocaine. 

Comments are closed as a person has been charged. 

